|
|
Hailey Danielle Green
Staunton - Hailey Danielle Green, 18, of 2163 North Spring Hill Road, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ms. Green was born in Fishersville, Virginia on May 4, 2001 daughter of Dudley Ross and Sheryl Diane (Nestor) Green.
Hailey was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, the A.I.M. competition cheer team, and a graduate of Fort Defiance High School class of 2019, where she was an Athletic Trainer. She received her Nurse's Aide certificate from Valley Career Technical Center in 2018, was a member of the H.O.S.A. (Health Occupations Students of America), and was enrolled to begin fall classes at Eastern Mennonite University.
Ms. Green was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clifton and Mary Catherine Guice and a very special aunt, Kim (Nestor) Lambert.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Staunton are two brothers, Jon W. Toman and his wife Crystal and Jeremy R. Green and his wife Amanda, both of Staunton; a sister, Heather G. Dabney and her husband Justin of Waynesboro; maternal grandparents, Buddy and Mary Lou Nestor of Verona; uncles, Chad Nestor and his wife Renee of Verona, Eddie Lambert of Staunton, James Green and his wife Jo and Ricky Ainsworth and his wife Carol both of Boswell, Oklahoma; very close and special cousins, Kailyn and Brynn Nestor; her nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly, Chasity, Dakota, and Paisleigh Toman, Samuel, Brady, Shae, and Alexander Green, and Austin and Sierra Dabney.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 til 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, Virginia by the Rev. David M. Burch.
Active pallbearers will be Brad Thomas, Bryan Lambert, Jason Lambert, Eddie Lambert, Eddie Haley, and Jon Tolbert.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Fort Defiance Sports Medicine Training Department.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Fort Defiance Sports Medicine Program, C/O Fort Defiance High School, 195 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance, Virginia 24437.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019