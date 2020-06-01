Hammond "Hammy" Ashby Wrenn, III
Hammond "Hammy" Ashby Wrenn, III, 84, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Mt. Crawford. He was born in Weyers Cave on May 8, 1936 to the late Hammond A. Wrenn, Jr. and Margaret Redifer Wrenn.
Hammy graduated from Middle River High School in 1954. He served our country in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Jackson during the Cuban missile crisis. Hammy worked for Houff Transfer and Beam Brothers Trucking, and was a self- employed trucker for over 65 years. Hammy was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and served as president of the Weyers Cave Fire Department for many years. He raised and rode horses. He had both American Saddle Bred horsed and Percheron Draft Horses. He attended and won many horse pulls. Hammy was a devoted husband and father and his memory will be cherished by all who loved him.
On January 2, 1980, he married Barbara Bowman Wrenn who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Corri Collins and her husband, Joshua of Mt. Crawford, Jayme Reed and husband Buzzy of Mt. Sydney; brother, Charles "Doodie"Wrenn and wife MaryAnn of Mt. Sidney; sisters, Anne Whitmire of Weyers Cave, Nancy Beahm of Weyers Cave; eight grandchildren Caleb Collins, Cameran Collins, Carter Collins, Ashby Reed, Kayla Reed, Steven Reed, Shannon Reed, Zac Reed; and two great grandchildren, Thomas Reed and Mac Brocato; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Hammond "Hammy" Ashby Wrenn, III, 84, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Mt. Crawford. He was born in Weyers Cave on May 8, 1936 to the late Hammond A. Wrenn, Jr. and Margaret Redifer Wrenn.
Hammy graduated from Middle River High School in 1954. He served our country in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Jackson during the Cuban missile crisis. Hammy worked for Houff Transfer and Beam Brothers Trucking, and was a self- employed trucker for over 65 years. Hammy was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and served as president of the Weyers Cave Fire Department for many years. He raised and rode horses. He had both American Saddle Bred horsed and Percheron Draft Horses. He attended and won many horse pulls. Hammy was a devoted husband and father and his memory will be cherished by all who loved him.
On January 2, 1980, he married Barbara Bowman Wrenn who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Corri Collins and her husband, Joshua of Mt. Crawford, Jayme Reed and husband Buzzy of Mt. Sydney; brother, Charles "Doodie"Wrenn and wife MaryAnn of Mt. Sidney; sisters, Anne Whitmire of Weyers Cave, Nancy Beahm of Weyers Cave; eight grandchildren Caleb Collins, Cameran Collins, Carter Collins, Ashby Reed, Kayla Reed, Steven Reed, Shannon Reed, Zac Reed; and two great grandchildren, Thomas Reed and Mac Brocato; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.