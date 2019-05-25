Services
Spottswood - Hampton Eugene Fauber, 79, husband of Janet P. Fauber of Spottswood, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at home.

Mr. Fauber was born on June 8, 1939 in Spottswood, VA, a son of the late Ellis E. Fauber and Lavon (Gilley) Fauber Lotts.

He was an independent truck driver and cattle farmer.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by a daughter, Joann Harvey; two sons, Thomas E. Fauber (Margaret) and Charles A. Fauber (Christine); two granddaughters, Marleigh Miller and Ashley Fauber; three great grandchildren; eleven step grandchildren; two brothers, James Fauber (Sue) of Staunton and Ellis Fauber (Deana) of New Hope; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ed and Alice Holden, and Jimmy Grant; and former son-in-law, Tony Harvey.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph G. Fauber.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Rick Ramsey.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Harry Moore and Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019
