Hampton Ingram
Goshen - Hampton Junior Ingram, 87, of Goshen, Virginia died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA.
He was born February 11, 1933 in Bath County, the son of the late Andrew Preston Ingram and Pauline Smith Ingram Longmire.
Junior was formerly employed as a carpenter by trade and a warehouse worker for Augusta Correctional Center.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Junior liked to work on cars in his free time.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Bobby" Ingram of Oklahoma; 3 granddaughters, Reagen, Allie, Lizzy; brother, Donald Ingram of Goshen; sisters, Charlotte Minter of Goshen, Marian Ferguson of Goshen, Sheila Vass of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Akins Ingram; and 5 sisters, Margaret Sours, Betty Petty, Hilda Montgomery, Ruth Byram, and May Lyle.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later time at Craigsville Funeral Home with Rev. Linwood Wilkes officiating. Interment will be in Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020