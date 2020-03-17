Services
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
(540) 997-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Hampton Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hampton Ingram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hampton Ingram Obituary
Hampton Ingram

Goshen - Hampton Junior Ingram, 87, of Goshen, Virginia died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA.

He was born February 11, 1933 in Bath County, the son of the late Andrew Preston Ingram and Pauline Smith Ingram Longmire.

Junior was formerly employed as a carpenter by trade and a warehouse worker for Augusta Correctional Center.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Junior liked to work on cars in his free time.

He is survived by his son, Robert "Bobby" Ingram of Oklahoma; 3 granddaughters, Reagen, Allie, Lizzy; brother, Donald Ingram of Goshen; sisters, Charlotte Minter of Goshen, Marian Ferguson of Goshen, Sheila Vass of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Akins Ingram; and 5 sisters, Margaret Sours, Betty Petty, Hilda Montgomery, Ruth Byram, and May Lyle.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later time at Craigsville Funeral Home with Rev. Linwood Wilkes officiating. Interment will be in Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hampton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -