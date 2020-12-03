1/
Hannah Mary Propst Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah Mary Propst Crowe

Hannah Mary Propst Crowe, 85, a resident of Envoy of Staunton for the past three years, died December 2, 2020.

A daughter of the late Olen Loy and Annie Mary Shank Propst, she was born on March 11, 1935 in Rockingham County.

On June 6, 1958 she married Earl J. Crowe who preceded her in death on July 23, 2000. Following her marriage, she lived the remainder of her life in Augusta County. Hannah retired as a nursing assistant from King's Daughter's Hospital in Staunton and Rockingham Memorial Hospital (now Sentara). She was a member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and working puzzles.

Surviving are three sons, Donald Lee and David Earl Crowe, both of Staunton, and Dale Edward Crowe of Verona; one daughter, Peggy Ann Green of Verona; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Kinney of Sarasota, FL and Irene Sutton of Verona, VA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Alan Crowe and a sister, Eula Wampler.

Friends may view and sign the guest book on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Guy Hudson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the National Muscular Sclerosis Society, P. O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
5402349211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsey Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved