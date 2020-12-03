Hannah Mary Propst Crowe
Hannah Mary Propst Crowe, 85, a resident of Envoy of Staunton for the past three years, died December 2, 2020.
A daughter of the late Olen Loy and Annie Mary Shank Propst, she was born on March 11, 1935 in Rockingham County.
On June 6, 1958 she married Earl J. Crowe who preceded her in death on July 23, 2000. Following her marriage, she lived the remainder of her life in Augusta County. Hannah retired as a nursing assistant from King's Daughter's Hospital in Staunton and Rockingham Memorial Hospital (now Sentara). She was a member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and working puzzles.
Surviving are three sons, Donald Lee and David Earl Crowe, both of Staunton, and Dale Edward Crowe of Verona; one daughter, Peggy Ann Green of Verona; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Kinney of Sarasota, FL and Irene Sutton of Verona, VA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Alan Crowe and a sister, Eula Wampler.
Friends may view and sign the guest book on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Guy Hudson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the National Muscular Sclerosis Society, P. O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or to a charity of one's choice
