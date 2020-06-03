Reverend Harley R. Bender
Staunton - Reverend Harley Roscoe Bender, 94, of Staunton, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Webster County, West Virginia on February 6, 1926, a son of the late John Dale and Eva Mae (Fisher) Bender.
Reverend Bender was a retired United Methodist Minister with over fifty years of ministry in numerous churches in both West Virginia and Virginia. He was a WWII Army Veteran having served in Germany. Harley was a shining light of hope and faith to his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. His Christian walk of love, grace, mercy, and forgiveness was a testimony to all who knew him. "Well done thy good and faithful servant."
In addition to his parents, Reverend Bender was preceded in death by his first wife, June (Wilmoth) Bender; his second wife, Bonnie Traylor-Bender; a daughter, Debra Settle; three brothers, Hartsel Bender, William Bender, and Donald Bender; and four sisters, Ruth Bright, Ruby Skeens, Ann Channell, and Rose Lipps.
Surviving are four daughters, Joyce "Joy" Campbell and her husband Wayne of Fishersville, Claudette Wilcher and her husband William Lee of Craigsville, Martha Colvin and her husband Glenn of Greenville, and Robin Bender of Staunton; a step-daughter, Vanessa Willis of Greenville; two step-sons, Kevin Traylor of Greenville and Shawn Traylor of Lexington; four sisters, Waneta Shriver of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Louise Channell of Ohio, Jean Rector and Della Cowger, both of Clarksburg, West Virginia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Coffman Funeral and Crematory. (Face mask or face covering required.)
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Michael Herring.
Active pallbearers will be Troy and Matthew Wilcher, Jeremy Colvin, Tristian and Tim Sprouse, and Shane Bryant.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Staunton - Reverend Harley Roscoe Bender, 94, of Staunton, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Webster County, West Virginia on February 6, 1926, a son of the late John Dale and Eva Mae (Fisher) Bender.
Reverend Bender was a retired United Methodist Minister with over fifty years of ministry in numerous churches in both West Virginia and Virginia. He was a WWII Army Veteran having served in Germany. Harley was a shining light of hope and faith to his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. His Christian walk of love, grace, mercy, and forgiveness was a testimony to all who knew him. "Well done thy good and faithful servant."
In addition to his parents, Reverend Bender was preceded in death by his first wife, June (Wilmoth) Bender; his second wife, Bonnie Traylor-Bender; a daughter, Debra Settle; three brothers, Hartsel Bender, William Bender, and Donald Bender; and four sisters, Ruth Bright, Ruby Skeens, Ann Channell, and Rose Lipps.
Surviving are four daughters, Joyce "Joy" Campbell and her husband Wayne of Fishersville, Claudette Wilcher and her husband William Lee of Craigsville, Martha Colvin and her husband Glenn of Greenville, and Robin Bender of Staunton; a step-daughter, Vanessa Willis of Greenville; two step-sons, Kevin Traylor of Greenville and Shawn Traylor of Lexington; four sisters, Waneta Shriver of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Louise Channell of Ohio, Jean Rector and Della Cowger, both of Clarksburg, West Virginia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Coffman Funeral and Crematory. (Face mask or face covering required.)
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Michael Herring.
Active pallbearers will be Troy and Matthew Wilcher, Jeremy Colvin, Tristian and Tim Sprouse, and Shane Bryant.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.