Harlin Bruce Senger
Mount Solon - Harlin Bruce Senger, 83, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Mount Solon on September 24, 1935, and was a son of the late Levi Daniel and Grace Viola (Hess) Senger.
Harlin was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren. He graduated from North River High School, class of 1953. Harlin was a farmer, roofer, saw mill operator, operated a blacksmith shop and a machine shop. He was a good neighbor.
He was united in marriage on July 14, 1957 to Betty Cupp Senger, who preceded him in death on August 28, 1999.
Harlin is survived by two daughters, Diane Sturm and husband Jerome, of Bedford, Betty Jo Randolph and husband Roy, of Harrisonburg; two sons, Bruce Senger and wife Barbara, of Mt. Solon, and Mark Senger and wife Connie, of Bridgewater; He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Garold Senger, Sr., and Dewitt Senger, and a sister, Claudia Click; two grandchildren, Jennifer Durland, and Christopher Randolph, and great grandson, Tomas Whitaker.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Sangerville Church of the Brethren with Rev. Steve Spire and Rev. Garold Senger, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.
