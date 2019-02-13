|
Harlin C. Edwards
Staunton - Harlin C. (Duck) Edwards, formerly of Fishersville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Sentara RMH Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, in Fishersville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dr. Gene Williams. Burial will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019