Harold E. Landes
Staunton - Harold Edward "Meatball" Landes, 79, widower of Barbara Lee (Ashby) Landes, of Staunton, was called home to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was born June 12, 1939 in Waynesboro, a son of the late Richard Bell and Lettie (Key) Landes.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont with 35 years of service and then worked at H & R, Inc.
He was very outgoing and beloved by everyone. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and loved his family very much. He was mechanically inclined both at DuPont and H & R.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Harold "Ed", Jr. and Loree Landes and Richard Allen and Laurie Landes; a sister, Thelma Landes Baber Campbell; five grandchildren, Candice L. Smith (John), Brian E. Landes (Jessica), Krystle D. Landes (John Spence), Richard Scott Newman (Kristi), and Caitlin Newman Wood (Perrin); nine great grandchildren, Ian, Carter, Ashby and Reid Smith, Bristol and Case Spence, Ainslee and Amelia Newman, and Stokes Wood; his wife, of 19 years, Juanita Brown Landes; a very special friend, Douglas Moore.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Linden Heights Baptist Church by the Revs. Larry Strickler and Luke Smith. The family will receive friends following the service.
Pallbearers will be Buck Brown, Eric Obaugh, Charlie Obaugh, Bobby Gordon, Ed Lavender, and Brian Strickler.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or God's Canine Angels, 822 Churchman's Mill Road, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019