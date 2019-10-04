|
Harold G. "Bobby" Bennett
Staunton - Harold G. "Bobby" Bennett, Jr., 82, widower of Edith Marie (Gordon) Bennett of Montgomery Road, Staunton, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bennett was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 7, 1936, a son of the late Harold Grover Cleveland, Sr. and Emylee Marion (Kolb) Bennett.
Bobby was a member of Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was retired from Shoffner Industires as a builder, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and listening to Blue Grass and Rock Music.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bobby was preceded in death by a son, Harold Nathaniel "Nathan" Bennett; and two sisters, Joan Kolb Johnson and Judy Protil.
Surviving is a daughter, Katherine "Kathy" B. Curry and her husband Trey of Staunton; two sons, Jeffrey David Bennett and his fiancée Mary Ann (Fisher) Lam and Michael A. Bennett and his fiancée Sandy M. Michael all of Waynesboro; a brother, Kendall J. Bennett and his wife Betty of Staunton; five grandchildren, Kenneth, Randy, and Travis Bennett, Quade Curry, and Mikey Bennett; two step-grandchildren, Duane and Blake Lam; two great-grandchildren, Jerimiah and Emersyn Bennett; two brothers-in-law, Karl Protil of Staunton, and Gilbert Gordon and his wife Jane of Christiansburg; a sister-in-law, Mary Gordon Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Scott Duffey.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Quade Curry, Travis and Randy Bennett, Mark Protil, Michael Michael, Danny Crawford, and Scott Langston.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 2566, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the Augusta County Sheriff's Department for their compassion and professionalism during the death of Mr. Bennett.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019