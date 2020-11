HAROLD G. CLINEStaunton - Harold Garland Cline, 88, husband of Arabella (Sumner) Cline, of Staunton, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.He was born September 29, 1932, in Mt. Sidney, a son of the late David Elvin and Mae (Reid) Cline.Prior to his retirement, he was employed by McQuay (Westinghouse) with 44 years of service.He was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren, where he served as a Deacon.He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, bird watching, and was a big fan of NASCAR, especially Bill Elliott.He was a loving husband, father, and Papa.In addition to his wife of 67 years, family members include a daughter, Teresa C. Berry (William R. Jr.) of Staunton; three brothers, Nelson Cline of Mt. Sidney and Stanley Cline of Roanoke, and David Olin Cline, deceased; two grandchildren, Tosha Berry and William G. Berry (Amy), all of Staunton; three great grandchildren, Kenzie, Garland, and Rosaleigh; a nephew, Kevin Cline (Jana) of Staunton; special nieces and nephews, Kendall, Chad, Chase, Carissa, and Arabella Cline; and a special caregiver, Janice Mowbray.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery by the Rev. Matthew Fike.Memorials may be made to Dementia/ Alzheimer's Association , Central and Western Va Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net