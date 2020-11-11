HAROLD G. CLINE
Staunton - Harold Garland Cline, 88, husband of Arabella (Sumner) Cline, of Staunton, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 29, 1932, in Mt. Sidney, a son of the late David Elvin and Mae (Reid) Cline.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by McQuay (Westinghouse) with 44 years of service.
He was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren, where he served as a Deacon.
He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, bird watching, and was a big fan of NASCAR, especially Bill Elliott.
He was a loving husband, father, and Papa.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, family members include a daughter, Teresa C. Berry (William R. Jr.) of Staunton; three brothers, Nelson Cline of Mt. Sidney and Stanley Cline of Roanoke, and David Olin Cline, deceased; two grandchildren, Tosha Berry and William G. Berry (Amy), all of Staunton; three great grandchildren, Kenzie, Garland, and Rosaleigh; a nephew, Kevin Cline (Jana) of Staunton; special nieces and nephews, Kendall, Chad, Chase, Carissa, and Arabella Cline; and a special caregiver, Janice Mowbray.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery by the Rev. Matthew Fike.
Memorials may be made to Dementia/Alzheimer's Association
, Central and Western Va Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
