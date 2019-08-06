|
Harold Lloyd Walters
Ellett Valley - Harold Lloyd Walters, 85, of Ellett Valley, loving and dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with his Savior, August 4, 2019, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on October 5, 1933, to the late Cloyde Omega and Esther Carpenter Walters. Harold was a life-long member of North Fork Baptist Church. He served in the US Air Force. While stationed in England he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Pamela Maureen Langley Walters, who preceded him in death. He worked as machinist and tool & die maker eventually retiring from Inland Motors. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and willingness to help others. He loved playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Cloyde Walters Jr., of Pulaski, and Glenn Walters, of Ironto; and one daughter-in-law, Heather Walters, of Christiansburg. He is survived by his four children: Robert Walters (Jacquelyn), of Staunton, VA, Lesley Parker (Gary), of Charlotte, NC, Sharon Walters, of Christiansburg, and Keith Walters, of Christiansburg; two sisters: Nancy Cotton, of Indianapolis, IN and Eva Walters, of Garner, NC; two sisters-in-law: Nancy Walters, of Ironto, and Rosa Walters, of Salem; three grandchildren: Mitchell Walters, Lloyd Parker (Garland), and Garrett Parker (Katie); three great-grandchildren: Wilder Parker, Rowan Parker, and Kensington Parker; two step-grandchildren: Lee Cummings and Mary Cummings; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; as well as a very special cousin, Clifton Walters. The family would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful nurses of the PCU at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the North Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Collins and Rev. Fred Brugger officiating. Interment will follow in the North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm Wednesday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019