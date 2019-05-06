|
|
Harold Stepp
Waynesboro - Harold Bruce Stepp, 90, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, VA died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Birch Gardens, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 20, 1929 in Shenandoah, VA, son of the late Elbert Christopher Stepp and Lillian Pearl (Bruce) Stepp.
He served his country in the U.S. Army in the communications field.
Mr. Stepp retired as a service manager with CFW in 1984, and served on the Waynesboro Planning Commission for a number of years. He was a very talented craftsman, woodworker, and clock maker, and was blessed with the ability to be able to fix or repair anything mechanical or electrical.
He was a devoted Christian and longtime member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Jean (Fisher) Stepp; an infant daughter, Elizabeth Jean Stepp; his brothers, Elbert C. Stepp, Jr., William A. Stepp, Frank Stepp, and James O. "Jimmy" Stepp; a sister, Emma Bell Heightchew; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Ramsey Stepp.
Surviving are his son, Dennis Lee Stepp and his wife Wanda of Stuarts Draft; his dear grandchildren, Cody Stepp and his wife Emily, "Jon" Stepp, Laura (Stepp) Tyson and her husband Mark; 2 great-grandchildren, Avery Tyson and Devon Stepp; his sister, Eva Morris of Wilson, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday May 8, 2019 in the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren by Pastor Mellott and Pastor Todd Crowder. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, c/o the Building Maintenance Fund, 364 Bridge Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980; or to Augusta Health Foundation, c/o , Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Shenandoah, and also the staff of Birch Gardens and Waynesboro Manor.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2019