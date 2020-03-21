|
|
Harry Lewis Patterson, 79, husband of Harriette (Ballew) Patterson, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 28, 1940, in New Hope, a son of the late Lewis Arthur and Ruth (Bailey) Patterson.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Mohawk and Wayne Tex with over 30 years of service.
He was a member of Mint Spring United Methodist Church.
He was a proud member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge, and the Scottish Rite of Lynchburg, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason.
In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Laurie Nolley (Kevin) of Raphine and Kelly Cook (Donald) of Daleville; a sister, Betty Ruth Keys of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Eliza Biby (Jeremy) and Maddie Nolley, Mallory Lacks (Jonathan) and Callie Cook; four great grandchildren, Harper Nolley, Ryann Lacks, Remy Athey and Loren Biby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Bosserman, Ned and Martha Sparks, David Benson, and Tommy Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waynesboro Masonic Lodge, 1600 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020