Harry M. Matthews, III
Waynesboro - Harry Mason "Pete" Matthews, III, 72, husband of Judy (Little) Matthews of 1808 Whetstone Drive, Waynesboro, moved on to the 19th hole on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Matthews was born in Alexandria, Virginia on March 24, 1947, the son of the late Harry Mason, Sr. and Fanny (Kirby) Matthews.
Harry was a member of the Round Hill Community Worship Center in Round Hill, Virginia, he was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Pete retired from the Federal Aviation Administration where he was employed as supervisor in Air Traffic Control, he was an avid golfer and a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Matthews.
Mr. Matthews is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirteen years, are two step-daughters, Shiloe Barnett and her husband Ryan of Charlottesville and Summer Earnest and her husband Rodney of Staunton; a granddaughter, Madison Earnest; a great-granddaughter, Lily Bowman; and his fur babies, "Riley" and "Tootsie."
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Father Jim Bimbi.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019