Harry Martin Lumadue
Staunton - Harry M. Lumadue of Staunton passed away at Brightview, Baldwin Park on November 4, 2020 after several years of declining health.
He was born on March 8, 1928 in Woodland, PA the only son of Harry Martin Lumadue and Iva Mae Welker. As the result of an accident, his father had died several months before he was born. It was his good fortune to have been raised by a resourceful mother and his two sisters.
In addition to his parents and his sisters Charlotte Amon and Beatrice Venegas, Harry was predeceased by his former wife Betty Pentz Lumadue, his daughter Carol Nadine Lumadue, his wife Barbara Howell Lumadue and his stepson, Robert C. Powers, Jr.
Harry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Elizabeth (nee Murphy) Powers Lumadue; his daughter, Linda Lee Burke and her husband Donald Burke of Richmond, MI; his son Harry Michael Lumadue and his wife Susan Lumadue of Fort Myers, FL. Three granddaughters; Megan Burke Brinkerhoff and her husband, Jason of New Port Richey,FL; Janyne Lumadue of Doylestown, PA; Bethany Burke Cassidy and her husband Garrett and a great grandson Gavin Cassidy of Lenox, MI. He is also survived by several nephews and a niece.
Harry spent his formative years in Clearfield, PA. He was a WWII veteran entering the US Navy V-12 program immediately after graduating from Clearfield High School which coincided with his seventeenth birthday. While in the V-12 program he attended Emery and Henry College and the University of Virginia. He was then assigned to LST 1129 on the west coast. After discharge he attended Penn State University where he studied mechanical engineering and business.
In 1949 he began a long and productive career with the U.S. Post Office Department, now known as the US Postal Service. He held many positions at his home Post Office in Clearfield from mail carrier to foreman of mail. He was then appointed Postmaster at Port Matilda, PA where he remained for two years before becoming Postmaster at Bellefonte, PA for 8 years. During his tenure in Bellefonte he was very active in the US Postmaster's Association serving for 6 years as Chairman of the Annual Postmasters three day Seminar held in conjunction with Penn State University. The seminars were attended by 350-400 Postmasters annually.
His next post was as an EEO investigator for the Eastern Region and Labor Relations Rep at the National Level in Washington, DC. He also served on a commission that investigated whether racial discrimination was practiced in their disciplinary procedures.
In 1980 Harry was appointed Postmaster at Staunton (by Postmaster General William F. Bolger.) Harry retired from the US Postal service in 1990 after 41 years of what he considered a very rewarding experience.
During his tenure in Staunton he became involved in many civic organizations; notably he served on the Fourth of July Committee (which was a year round commitment culminating in a free concert given by The Statler Brothers). He was also a member of the Friends of the Staunton Library; a member of the Jollivue-Barterbrook Ruritan Club where he served as Treasurer for 22 years; Rebuilding Together; NAPUS; the Postal Council; and the Augusta Bird Club. In retirement he continued many of these activities and added volunteering as a Cancer Patient transporter. Perhaps his most satisfying activity was volunteering at the Verona Community Food Pantry located at the Government Center area; here he served as Treasurer and other positions for many years.
In his earlier years Harry had been an avid turkey hunter and brook trout fisherman in PA. He also had a passion for canoeing and fishing in the upper reaches of Northern Ontario, Canada. When he moved to the Shenandoah Valley, which he dearly loved, he became an ardent fly and nymph brook trout fisherman. He fished most of the streams from the eastern side of the Blue Ridge to the West Virginia border. During this time he discovered two excellent brook trout streams that he would not disclose to anyone. He also birded across the US and Canada from Alaska to Newfoundland/Labrador. However, he said some of the best birding was in his own backyard.
In keeping with Harry's wishes his remains have been cremated. There will be no public services. His cremains will be interred at Thornrose Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to extend their grateful thanks to members of the Hospice of the Shenandoah and to the personnel at Assisted Living, Brightview, for the loving care given to Harry during his last few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Verona Community Food Pantry, P.O Box 346, Verona VA 24482 or to a charity of your choice
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
