Hartman Charles "Dub" Beynon
Stuarts Draft - Hartman Charles "Dub" Beynon, age 88, of Stuarts Draft, VA went to his heavenly Home on November 14, 2019.
Born November 1, 1931 in Mahanoy City, PA, he was the son of the late Priscilla (Tanner) Moucheron and Hartman Beynon and stepson of Louis Moucheron. On August 17, 1952, he was united in marriage with the late Catharine "Mickey" Durkin, with whom he shared a devoted and blessed union of 57 years.
In 1954 he became a member of The United States Army Band and in his long career there, he played in the ceremonial band, the big band orchestra, The U.S. Herald Trumpets, and at the White House and around the country and world. He also marched in the Presidential inaugural parades of Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, and Carter and in the funeral processional of John F. Kennedy. He played Taps at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery when US Presidents and world dignitaries laid wreaths of honor and he played Taps for many a fallen soldier. He also played Taps at the final interment of President Kennedy to his permanent grave. Hartman was designated as the Principal Bugler of The United States Army and retired Oct. 31, 1979 as the Sergeant Major of The United States Army Band.
In his retirement from the U.S. Army Band, he moved to Dale City, VA where he continued to play his trumpet for community bands and events and began a second career as a realtor. He also enjoyed sharing his gift of music with his church and watching his grandchildren grow.
In 2006, he and his wife Mickey moved to Stuarts Draft, VA to be near family and they became members of Stuarts Draft Baptist Church. He served as deacon, choir member, bell ringer, trumpet player, and friend. His loving wife, Mickey, died in 2009.
In 2014, he moved into the Stuarts Draft Christian Home and found contentment and kindness there in his twilight years playing cards, going to Bible study, watching his beloved Redskins and Duke play ball, telling jokes, playing pool, and yes, playing that trumpet.
He had a joke to tell for every situation he was in and loved to make other people smile. If you asked him if he was having a good day, he would respond, "Everyday is a good day; it's just that some days are better than others." He lived by his high school motto, "Keep your face turned to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you."
All accomplishments aside, he would most like to be remembered as a man who deeply loved his family, his friends, his trumpet, and his Jesus.
Family members include his daughter, Cynthia Lou Sakshaug and her husband Rick, of Stuarts Draft; two grandsons, Richard Sakshaug and his wife Beth of Stuarts Draft, and Jonathan Sakshaug and his wife Meghan of Gainesville, VA; and his great-grandchildren, Connor, Nicole, Guinevere, and Stella Grace of Stuarts Draft and Cambria, Cora, and Alexandra Catharine of Gainesville, VA.
A funeral service celebrating his wonderful life will be conducted at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church, 2517 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. William E. Kopp, Jr., officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stuarts Draft, VA.
There will be a viewing and the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA.
To honor his memory, active pallbearers will be Richard and Jonathan Sakshaug, Harvey Almarode, George Burritt, Mike Clark, Steve Corbin, Danny Johnson, Fred Taylor.
