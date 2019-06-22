|
Haywood McCauley
Crimora - Haywood McCauley, 79, of Crimora, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born March 17, 1940 in Augusta County, a son of the late Hiawatha McCauley, Sr. and Ollie Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Willis, Pete, Milton and Louis "Snook" Johnson, Elder Leon, Birley, Nathaniel and Dukie McCauley; and three sisters, Augusta Johnson, Edith Wilson and Agnes Woodard.
Mr. McCauley was a faithful member of Morning Star Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He retired from Wayne Manufacturing and enjoyed fishing and traveling. Haywood was well known in the community, always visiting the sick and shut ins.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ann (Durrette) McCauley; two sons, Haywood McCauley, Jr. of Waynesboro and Milton McCauley (Mary) of Maryland; three daughters, Gail Spears (Waddell) of Waynesboro, Perry Lee Bell of Stuarts Draft and Denise Patterson of Ohio; 19 grandchildren; a number of great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church by Pastor Rudy Brooks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from June 22 to June 25, 2019