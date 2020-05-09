|
Hazel Andes
Grottoes - Hazel Louise Andes, 91, of Grottoes, quietly passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Hazel was born in Augusta County on September 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Hugh Edward and Stella (Western) Bulle.
Hazel graduated from New Hope High School.
She was a loving mother and homemaker, who provided loving care to her family. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren in Grottoes and a former active member of Middle River Church of the Brethren.
On May 20,1949 she was united in marriage to Calvin "Lindy" Lindberg Andes, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2007.
Hazel is survived by two daughters, Sharon Leaman, of Harrisonburg, Pamela Bowman, and husband Mark, of Waynesboro; two sons, Fred Andes, and wife Donna, of Staunton, Stephen Andes, and wife Jenny, of Grottoes; a brother, Bobby Bulle, of Staunton; 18 grandchildren, Michelle Grogg, Jennifer Hanger, Kimberly Hanger, Chris Hanger, Daniel Hanger, Lindsay Whitesell, Ashley Mann, Kelsey Hanger, Brandon Hanger, Ryan Hanger, Christy Daniels, Eric Leaman, Katie Leaman, Stephen Andes, Kristen Andes, Erin Andes, Drew Bowman, and Kipp Bowman; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Hanger; three brothers, Malcom Bulle, Carl Bulle and Clarence Bulle; three sisters, Dorothy Breeden, Margaret Hamilton, infant sister; a son in-law, Daniel Leaman; an infant grandchild and infant great-grandchild
Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the following charities, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box, 937, Verona VA 24482 or Grottoes Fire Department PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 or Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441 or New Hope Fire and Rescue, PO Box 38, New Hope, VA 24469
