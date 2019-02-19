|
|
Hazel F. Smiley
Staunton - Hazel Fern (Albright) Myers Smiley, 83, widow of Robert Glenn Smiley, Staunton, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on April 29, 1935 in Rockcastle County, KY, the daughter of the late John Benton and Mollie Viola (Hamm) Albright.
Surviving family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie F. and Ronnie Dameron of Stuarts Draft; a son and daughter-in-law, Franklin B. and Susan Myers of Gasburg, VA; a sister, Mary Harper of KY; grandchildren, Jason Dameron (Katherine), Travis Myers (Erin); Jenna Myers Wells (Hunter), Deneen Brannock (Boyce), and Ron Dameron, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Zachary Dameron (Jessica), Phoebe Brannock, C.J. Dameron, Addyson Dameron, Kohen Dameron, Leighton Dameron, Elin Dameron, Gunner Wells, Drake Myers and one more arriving in April; and the father of her children, Richard Myers of PA.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Old Providence ARP Church by Rev. April Cranford.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hazel's caregivers: Tammy Hostetter, Jenny and Carmon Bradley, Doris Lotts, Cathy Thompson, and Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Providence ARP Church, c/o Kay Buchanan, 879 Dutch Hollow Road, Middlebrook, VA 24459.
Condolences may be sent to the family online and the full obituary is available at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019