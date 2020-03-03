Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obaugh Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Obaugh Funeral Home
Hazel Helmick

Hazel Helmick Obituary
Hazel Helmick

Bridgewater - Hazel Helmick, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton.

A funeral will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Obaugh Funeral Home with burial to follow in Puffenbarger Cemetery.

The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to the Hazel Helmick Memorial Fund, c/o Blue Grass Valley Bank, P.O. Box 516, Monterey, Va. 24465.

www.obaughfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
