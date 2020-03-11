|
Hazel Henrietta Swisher Sensabaugh
Roanoke - Hazel Henrietta Swisher Sensabaugh, 107, passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Roanoke.
She was born on September 9, 1912, daughter of the late William M. and Hattie Mae Swisher in Rockbridge County.
Hazel was a member of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, Troutville.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce and husband, Terry Brooks, of Waynesboro and Jean Angell of Roanoke; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at McKinley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1035 McKinley Road, Middlebrook, VA. Pastor Michael Grooms will officiate.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020