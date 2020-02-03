|
|
Hazel J. Earhart
Waynesboro - Hazel J. Earhart, age 95 years, 5 months and 1 day died peacefully at home on February 2, 2020 with her only beloved child by her side. Hazel was born September 1, 1924 in the Middlebrook area of Augusta County, the daughter of William Homer and Mary Catherine (Brooks) Jarvis. Hazel begun her lifelong journey of being a loving caretaker of others when, at the age of 13, she began taking care of the John Sproul family, and later the Fred Walsh family both of Middlebrook. She continued in the vein of raising children until she married Joe Earhart Sr. and gave birth to her only child in 1957. She returned to caregiving after her divorce and continued to devote her life to raising her son and caring for several other families in Staunton and Augusta County.
Later, she worked at Stanley Furniture Company for 18 years, taking great pride in her work as a furniture highlighter. She worked like nobody's business! After retiring at age 65, she began a second career working at the Frederick House and cleaning the homes of many Staunton residents. She cleaned her last house at age 85. Hazel's other chosen career was that of a homemaker for her son and son-in-law. She had boundless energy in keeping the house clean, cooking an evening meal, doing the shopping, and helping with lawn work and tending (when she had time) to a small garden. Not a pet lover, at age 76, she graciously allowed her son-in-law to bring a pet kitty into the home. Later, they were inseparable and he slept at the foot of her bed every night. Also at age 76 she taught her son-in-law to swing an ax. In the last several years of her life she continued to occasionally run a vacuum cleaner and in the week before her passing she was able to muster the energy to help dry the dishes, which gave her great joy.
In her later years, she learned to relax and graciously began to accept care and tending to by others. In her 70's she climbed the ladders at the ruins at Mesa Verde Colorado and went hang-gliding several times. At age 89, on a very warm October day, she climbed Jockey's Ridge in North Carolina. She enjoyed a trip to England at age 79; and she especially enjoyed a trip to Nashville to pick up her restored 1850's Martin guitar, which had been played by Ricky Skaggs.
Hazel is survived by her devoted son and caregiver, Joseph (Joe) I. Earhart Jr. and her equally devoted caregiver and son-in-law Terry D. Crickenberger with whom she shared a home for 34 years. Up until several weeks ago, she enjoyed walks in the neighborhood where she delighted in observing the details of nature. Hazel is also survived by special ladies, Pamela Hammock, Beth Tipton, Jackie Brokamp, and Kay Clark who lovingly tended to her needs during her final year to include trips for ice cream and to have her hair done.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings including Jim, Zach, John (Tom), Loma, and George. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews who gathered with family to celebrate her birthdays in the later years. In adulthood, Hazel joined the Mount Tabor Lutheran Church which she loved attending with her youngest sibling, George. In her final years, as able, she attended the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro.
Visitation will follow at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton on February 5th from 6-8pm. A memorial service will be conducted by Rev. George Chapman III at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro on February 6th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered for Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church Waynesboro or the Augusta County SPCA.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020