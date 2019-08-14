Services
Hazel J. Sensabaugh

New Hope - Hazel Lee (Johnson) Sensabaugh, 77, wife of Charles William Sensabaugh, of 630 Battlefield Road, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

She was born May 5, 1942, in Middlebrook, a daughter of the late James Edward, Jr., and Loma Ann (Jarvis) Johnson.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Sensabaugh was employed by Genesco.

She was a member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church.

She loved sewing and working with crafts.

In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Brenda Ware; a grandson, Christopher C. Ware; and a special aunt, Hazel J. Earhart.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in McKinley United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 100, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
