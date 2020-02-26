|
Hazel M. Wells
Waynesboro - Hazel May (Robinson) Wells, 70, widow of Calvin Ollie Wells, Sr, of 18 Freedom Place, Waynesboro passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Wells was born in Staunton, Virginia on November 24, 1949 a daughter of the late Raymond and Fannie Virginia (Alley) Robinson.
Hazel attended the Rejoicing Life Church in Stuarts Draft and was a life member of the Salvation Army Church. She was retired from McKee Foods as an operator, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Moose 3225 (Women of the Moose) in Verona, and the Elliott's Knob Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 680. Hazel enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her pet dogs "Rusty" and "Precious".
In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and William Robinson and a sister, Nina May Simmons.
Surviving is her companion, Robert Lee Kyger of Waynesboro; two sons, Calvin Ollie "Bug" Wells, Jr. of Stuarts Draft and Raymond A. "Albie" Wells of Waynesboro; a daughter, Susan L. "Susie" Johnson of Gloucester; two sisters, Josie Lee Rexrode of Staunton and Rosa Lee Rexrode of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Levi Seal, Ariel Casso, Martina and Darrion Johnson, and Rachel Wells; a great-granddaughter, Bailey Casso; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike Lawson.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Warren Coffman, Robert Richardson, Wilson Wimer, Ronnie Cox, Anthony Downs, and Jimmy DePoy.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Rejoicing Life Church, P.O. Box 1142, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477 or the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020