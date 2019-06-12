|
Hazel Spitzer
Crimora - Hazel Slifer Spitzer, 94, of Crimora passed away on Monday evening, June 10, 2019 at Bridgewater Home.
She was born on September 30, 1924 in Indiana and was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Ethel Funkhouser Slifer.
She was married to Carl W. Spitzer, for 58 years. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2006.
Mrs. Spitzer is survived by three sons, Kirk B. Spitzer of Crimora, Ted B. Spitzer and wife, Nancy, of Grottoes, Dale A. Spitzer and wife, Susan, of Fort Defiance; one daughter, Kay S. Morrison and husband, Scott of Bridgewater; ten grandchildren, Lynise Massella and husband, Bob, Kirk B. Spitzer, II and wife, Jenny, Jessica Bartley and husband, Rusty, Jason and Drew Spitzer, Chris Spitzer and wife, Cherry; step-grandchildren, William and Michael Ferguson, Denise Moore, Barbara Allen Ranette and husband, Patrick, sixteen great-grandchildren.
Her brother Lloyd Delwin Slifer and daughter-in-law, Barbara Ferguson Spitzer preceded her in death.
Hazel graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Languages with a concentration in German. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Hazel moved to the Shenandoah Valley after her marriage. She was employed and retired from Augusta County Schools where she taught math, social studies, and English at Wilson Memorial High School, New Hope Elementary and Stewart Middle School for twenty-eight years. For thirty years she owned and operated The Knitting Corner in Staunton, Virginia sharing her love and passion of knitting, crocheting and cross-stitch. Her husband was a picture framer for her business for sixteen years. She was a member of the Middle River Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. The casket will be closed.
A memorial service will be held 3 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Lyn Whitley Harding officiating. Private burial at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery will be held earlier in the day.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 870 Greenbrier Circle, Suite 404, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 12 to June 15, 2019