Heather Michelle Bain Fitzgerald



Kansas City, MO - Heather Michelle Bain Fitzgerald, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on July 15, 2020 near her residence. She was born on August 8, 1979 in Norfolk, Virginia. Heather owned a residential cleaning business and when her last child started kindergarten, she spent much of her free time volunteering at the school. Heather attended school in Stuarts Draft, Virginia. She is survived by her parents and their spouses, Dorothy and John Lindberg and Paul and Denise Bain. She leaves behind her sister Kelly Almarode and her fiancé Guy Drewry, as well as her brother and his wife, Nathan and Rachel Bain. She leaves behind step sister Jackie and husband Jody Smith along with their two children. Step brother Shawn and wife Samantha Wright, and two children. She leaves behind two nieces Jaelyn and Ava and two nephews Blade and Dylan that constantly made her laugh a lot. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends all across the United States will miss her deeply. Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents William and Dorothy Koehler and James and Sylvia Bain.



Heather leaves behind her three amazing boys who from moment one stole her heart; Bishop, Isaac, and Malachi Fitzgerald along with their dad, Adam Fitzgerald.



She also leaves behind her beautiful, outgoing daughter Chloe and her dad, Andy Wells.



If you were fortunate enough to have known Heather, you know she loved deeply. Her children, family, and friends meant the world to her. She loved to be outside watching the sunset. The next time you catch a sunset remember Heather had a hand in it.



A celebration of Heather's life will be held on what would have been her 41st birthday, on August 8, 2020 at Coyner Springs Park in Stuarts Draft, VA at 3:00 pm. Please bring your lawn chairs, pictures, and stories to share.



As Heather would have always requested, please make any donations to any organizations that benefit children.









