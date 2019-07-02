|
|
Heidy M. Fletcher
Craigsville - Heidy (Moosbauer) Fletcher, 97, widow of David H. Fletcher, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mrs. Fletcher was born in Hilgartsberg, Germany on August 20, 1921, a daughter of the late Josef and Adelheid (Feilmeier) Moosbauer.
While living in Bowling Green, Virginia, Heidy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Bowling Green Rescue Squad. Most recently Heidy was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Staunton, and was retired from Fort A.P. Hill as the Lodge Manager. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and bingo. Heidy was known for knitting socks and scarfs.
Surviving are three daughters, Heidi Hoyle of Denver, North Carolina, Sieglinde Nix of Mechanicsville, and Renie Galford and her husband Eldon of Craigsville; a brother, Josef Moosbauer, Jr. of Germany; a sister, Ria Perkins of Fayetteville, North Carolina; five granddaughters, Kelly (Hoyle) Merck, Karla Hoyle, Heidi Lee (Hoyle) Beatty, Brieanne (Nix) Bursae, Heidi Marie (Nix) Heimbach; and five great- grandchildren, Lindy (Merck) Lail, Lydia Merck, Emma Heimbach, James Bursae, and Everett Bursae.
Interment will be conducted in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring to make a memorial contribution to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901 or visit their web site at www.dementiasociety.org
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 2 to July 5, 2019