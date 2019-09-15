|
Helen Elizabeth (Swortzel) Earhart
Staunton - Helen Elizabeth (Swortzel) Earhart, 97, widow of William Eugene "Gene" Earhart, formerly of Hotchkiss Road, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Stuarts Draft Christian Home.
Mrs. Earhart was born on May 5, 1922 in Greenville, a daughter of the late Charles Robert and Mary Lena (Brown) Swortzel.
Mrs. Earhart was a faithful member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and she was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Earhart was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Melvin Swortzel and a sister, Louise Grove.
Survivors include a brother, C. Leonard Swortzel of Greenville; a sister, Anna Virginia Sowers of Leesburg, Virginia; three nieces; four nephews; and special friends, John Ralston and Eddie Galvin.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Green Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Reed Hopkins.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 85, Churchville, VA. 24421.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019