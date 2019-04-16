|
Helen Gochenour
Crimora - Helen Leota Gochenour, 89, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 28, 1929, a daughter of the late George and Beulah (Hyden) Coiner.
Helen retired from General Electric/Genicom and was a member of Sherando United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry V. Gochenour; siblings, Edward Coiner, Opal Clements, Mary Coiner and Angie Coiner.
Survivors include a son, Val Gochenour; four grandchildren, Ashby Gochenour, Adelee Gochenour, Jacob Gochenour, Michelle Lee Boggs; five great-grandchildren, Isaiah Gochenour, Amora Payne, Liam Simpson, Eden Simpson, and Piper Simpson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes by Rev. Fred Swartz. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019