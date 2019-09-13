|
|
Helen Jane Woods
Staunton - Helen Jane Woods, 75, departed this life on September 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was the Daughter of the late Leroy and Edith McLain. She was preceded in death by her Husband Richard Lee Woods. She was also preceded in death by Brothers Bobby McLain (wife Charlotte), Roger McLain (wife Eunice).
Left to cherish her memories are Daughter Vanessa Bussard (husband HG), Son Stacy Woods (girlfriend Melissa), and Son Billy Joe Woods. Helen had 5 Grandchildren Preston, Brittany, Damian, Richard (wife Autumn), and Ginger Helen had 3 Great Grandchildren Adalyn, Nehemiah, and Serenity Numerous Nieces and Nephews Helen is survived by a Brother Jerry McLain (wife Gail).
A special thanks to Pat Frank, Preston and Tracie Knight, and Bobby Harris.
Helen retired from Genesco with numerous years of service.
She enjoyed going to Yard Sale. She enjoyed Cookbooks and trying new recipes.
Helen was a hard working Woman all her life. She had a Heart of Gold; putting everyone before herself. She will be missed by many people.
A service will be conducted at the Lighthouse Church on 5031 Morris Mill Road Swoope, Va On September 15,2019 at 3pm; by Pastor Harold Lee Wade.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019