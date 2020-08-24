1/1
Helen L. (Bolen) Becks
Helen L. (Bolen) Becks

Staunton - Helen L. (Bolen) Becks, 92, departed this life Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence in Staunton.

She was born March 3, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis J. and Addie J. (Jackson) Bolen.

She attended Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and retired from Social Security Administration with 28 years of service.

Helen was a member and the mother of Allen Chapel AME Church where she played the piano and organ for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Radiant Chapter #109 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the B.T.W. Alumni Committee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, James "Jay" Becks, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James "Jim" A. Becks, Sr.; three daughters, Karen Brown, Linda Fuell (James) and Mildred "Millie" Williams (Frank, Jr.); one sister, Margaret Bonds (Spencer); one brother, Lewis "Vernon" Bolen; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service and burial will be conducted 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Allen Chapel AME Church, 936 Sudbury Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak all guidelines will be followed.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and view full obituary with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.

Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Our condolences to the Becks family our lifelong neighbor and family friend. Our family bond will last forever. We pray for your comfort and peace during this difficult time. Virginia Pendleton Perry, Frank and Eugene
Frank Pendleton
Friend
