Helen was a beautiful and wonderful friend to Kenneth ( Butch) & Brenda Arkward, we were very saddened to hear of our dear friend Helen”s departure we will miss seeing her smiling and beautiful face. To James and family please know that you are in our prayers.

God be with you in the days ahead.

We love you,.Butch & Brenda Arkward

