Helen P. Crosby
Staunton - Helen Maude (Price) Crosby, wife of the late H. Thomas Crosby, passed away at Augusta Health on October 12, 2019. They were married on August 28, 1955, and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1991.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ocia (Hook) Price, born at West Augusta, Virginia on January 20, 1930.
She was a graduate of Churchville High School, class of 1947, and received the Code of Ethics Award. On July 24, 2005, she was presented honorary life membership from Spring Hill Presbyterian Women.
She was the last surviving member of her family since her brother, Ray, passed away on October 6, 1999, and his wife Madeline on January 14, 2009. She is survived by three nephews, Don, Bill and Ned Crosby and their families; a number of cousins; and special friends, Bill and Linda Hitt of Charlottesville.
She worked 8 ½ years at E. I. DuPont, and retired in 1985 from Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company with 30 years of service. She also worked for R. V. Nagy as a part-time secretary for 18 years.
She was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church where she held various offices with the Presbyterian Women and was a member of the Ladies Bible Class. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers where she held the office of Secretary and Treasurer.
A service will be held in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16 by Pastor Todd Lilley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Alicia Mohler, 3962 Scenic Hwy., Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019