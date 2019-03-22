|
|
Helen Robertson
Middletown, PA - Helen Robertson passed away in her son's home Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Eddie Bailes & daughter-in-law Colette of Middletown, Pa., daughter Susan Cole of Staunton, Va., a granddaughter & 4 grandsons.
She attended Jerusalem Chapel UB in Christ Church in Churchville where her memorial service will be held @ 11am Saturday, March 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of Central & Western Va. or to Jerusalem Chapel.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019