Services
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
Staunton Church of the Brethren
1615 N. Coalter Street
Staunton,, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Knicley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wilkerson Knicley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wilkerson Knicley Obituary
Helen Wilkerson Knicley

Helen Wilkerson Knicley. College Park, MD. Helen Wilkerson Knicley 95, widow of John Samuel Knicley, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home in College Park, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Knicley was born August 9. 1924 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Anthony Perkins Wilkerson, Sr. and Oval Robertson Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her only child, a daughter, Rebecca Mozingo Knicley on November 25, 2000.

Helen was a polio victim (1929) which left her with a crippled and handicapped left leg. With determination she continued along "life's highway" to become a good wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was affectionately known as "Nanny" to so many. Helen was a blessing and inspiration to family and all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her grandchildren: Patricia Gardner, Carol Turner (John), and Barbara Mozingo all of College, Park and William Mozingo (Mary) of Redlands California. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Corey Goldfein Tyler Gardner, Dustin Schrider and Bram Turner.

Other surviving family members include five brothers, Anthony, Carl, Frank, Paul, and Fred Wilkerson; also one sister, Judy Zdinak, sisters-in-law Charlotte Thomas Wilkerson and Pluma Robertson Wilkerson. She also survived by many nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband, daughter, and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Warren, Burnett, and Ronald Wilkerson; three sisters, Evelyn (Wilkerson) Gibson, Frances (Wilkerson) Sutton, Ann (Wilkerson) Calverly, four brothers-in-law Berkley Gibson, Arthur Calverly, Burlin Sutton, and Edward Zdinak; three sisters-in-law Catherine (Morris) Wilkerson, Nancy (Anderson) Wilkerson, and Julie (Tutwiler) Wilkerson.

A service of remembrance will be conducted on Monday, November 4, at Staunton Church of the Brethren by Pastor Scott Duffey.

Entombment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now