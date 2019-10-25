|
Helen Wilkerson Knicley
Helen Wilkerson Knicley. College Park, MD. Helen Wilkerson Knicley 95, widow of John Samuel Knicley, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home in College Park, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Knicley was born August 9. 1924 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Anthony Perkins Wilkerson, Sr. and Oval Robertson Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her only child, a daughter, Rebecca Mozingo Knicley on November 25, 2000.
Helen was a polio victim (1929) which left her with a crippled and handicapped left leg. With determination she continued along "life's highway" to become a good wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was affectionately known as "Nanny" to so many. Helen was a blessing and inspiration to family and all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her grandchildren: Patricia Gardner, Carol Turner (John), and Barbara Mozingo all of College, Park and William Mozingo (Mary) of Redlands California. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Corey Goldfein Tyler Gardner, Dustin Schrider and Bram Turner.
Other surviving family members include five brothers, Anthony, Carl, Frank, Paul, and Fred Wilkerson; also one sister, Judy Zdinak, sisters-in-law Charlotte Thomas Wilkerson and Pluma Robertson Wilkerson. She also survived by many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, daughter, and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Warren, Burnett, and Ronald Wilkerson; three sisters, Evelyn (Wilkerson) Gibson, Frances (Wilkerson) Sutton, Ann (Wilkerson) Calverly, four brothers-in-law Berkley Gibson, Arthur Calverly, Burlin Sutton, and Edward Zdinak; three sisters-in-law Catherine (Morris) Wilkerson, Nancy (Anderson) Wilkerson, and Julie (Tutwiler) Wilkerson.
A service of remembrance will be conducted on Monday, November 4, at Staunton Church of the Brethren by Pastor Scott Duffey.
Entombment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019