Helen Y. "Dodie" Fountain
Staunton - Helen Y. "Dodie" Fountain, 79, of 16 Tams Street, Staunton, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Staunton, Virginia on April 6, 1941 to the late William and Louise (Matthews) Fountain.
She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, retired from General Electric in Waynesboro with over 30 years of service and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Fountain; two sisters, Alfreda Blair and Maxine Jackson and nephew, James "Jay" Fountain.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Fountain (Walter); two granddaughters, Erica and Nicole Fountain; daughter-in-law, Wanda (Ross) Fountain; special niece, Monique Bridges; special nephew, Kerric Fountain; great niece, Janeé Bridges; great nephew, Lawrence Lightfoot; devoted friends, Henry Funches, Edith White and Yvonne Mitchell; her two four-legged fur babies, known as her main man "Mista" and "Old Gray"; a host of other relatives and friends.
Dodie will always be remembered for her gardening, flowers, baking cakes and her love for the NBA.
A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make love offerings in Helen's honor to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3294, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Sympathy cards may be mailed to the residence at 16 Tams Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.