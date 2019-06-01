|
HENRIETTA C. WAYMACK
Raphine - Henrietta (Clark) Waymack, 65, wife of Hall Waymack, of 153 Lula Mat Lane, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 20, 1954, in Grundy a daughter of the late Henry David and Mary Madeline (Billiter) Clark.
She attended Blue Ridge Community College, Dabney Lancaster Community College, and Piedmont Virginia Community College, where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing.
Mrs. Waymack retired from the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.
She loved her family, flowers, and travel. She was determined and loving.
In addition to her husband of 39 years, family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Dawn and Mike Lovelace; a grandson, Vaden Behr Lovelace; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Randy and Margaret Clark, David Clark and Doug Huffman; two sisters, Becky Hite and Glenda Mays and a brother-in-law, Dave Mays; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. David Ball. Burial will follow in Mt Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Mark Strickler, Mickey Strickler, Billy Ferguson, Freddie Strickler, and Russel Kern.
At the request of Henrietta, there will be no public viewing.
Memorials may be made to the Riverheads Weekday Religious Education, P.O. Box 352, Greenville, VA 24440. .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 1 to June 4, 2019