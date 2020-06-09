Henrietta Carol "Henri" Bowman
Henrietta "Henri" Carol Bowman

Staunton - Henrietta "Henri" Carol Bowman, 62, of Staunton, VA passed away June 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 20, 1957 in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late John Charles and Mary Lindner Bowman.

Henri was self employed. She was a member of Friends of the Middle River, and lived by "be silly, be honest, and always trust your cape."

Surviving are two sisters, Rachel Markley of Rockingham, Stephanie Bowman of Tucson, AZ; two brothers-in-law, Jim Rhodes of Broadway, Paul Hamilton of Tucson AZ; two nieces, Jenna Cohen, Callie Schaeffer; one nephew, Zane Johnson; 3 great nephews; and 1 great niece.

Her sister, Ellen Rhodes preceded her in death.

Pastor Steve Proctor will conduct a graveside service 7:30 PM Thursday at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Dog Adoption, AugustaDogAdoptions.org; or Friends of the Middle River, P.O. Box 131, Verona, VA 24482.




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
