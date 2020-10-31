Henry B. Carey
Staunton - Henry Baker Carey, of Staunton, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his family around him on October 29th. He was born January 8, 1929 in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Howard and Vivian Carey and moved to Staunton when he was five. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Maitland Carey, Jr.
Henry was a Bridgewater College graduate and served as a cryptographer in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for GE for a number of years before starting Carey International Truck Sales and Carey Ford Tractor. After his first retirement, he and his wife, Nancy, opened Turtle Lane Gifts and Antiques in downtown Staunton.
He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, and served as a deacon, elder and trustee for many years. He was also involved with many other community organizations.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Nancy Kunkle Carey, his daughter, Susan Carey Lendermon, his son-in-law, Chuck Lendermon, his beloved grandchildren, Evan and Collin Lendermon and his sister-in-law, Gennivee Carey, and nephew, Brad Carey. He was also extremely close to his cousins, Jimbo, John and Matthew Taylor and their families, all of North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to nonprofit of your choice.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
