Henry L. Black
Stuarts Draft - Henry Lewis Black, 87, of Stuarts Draft passed away on August 26, 2020.
Born June 12, 1933 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Virginia E. and H. Walter Black of Greenville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Black; daughters, Sherry Black Wiltshire and husband, Allan, and Melissa Black; sister, Julia Smiley; brother, Richard Black and wife, Edna; and grandchildren, Allan Wiltshire, III and wife, Christa, Emma Donaldson and husband, Chris, Charis Wiltshire, Seth Wood, Parker Wood, and Grayson Wood.
Mr. Black was an active member of Vesuvius Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and Deacon for 43 years, and was named Deacon Emeritus in 2015. He also served for a number of years as a member of the Augusta Baptist Association Executive Committee.
Mr. Black retired from DuPont in 1990 as a Maintenance Supervisor after 37 years of service. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran serving with the 811th Engineering Battalion in Korea and Japan. Mr. Black was a charter and lifetime member of the Steeles Tavern VFW Post #8279 and later the Stuarts Draft VFW Post #9339.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Steeles Tavern. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
