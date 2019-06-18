|
|
Hensel W. Baker
Weyers Cave - Hensel Willard Baker, 94, of Weyers Cave passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at Bridgewater Home. He was born on November 7, 1924 in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Hensel William and Etta Belle Meyerhoeffer Baker. Hensel was a graduate of Weyers Cave High School and one of the first members of St. Andrew's United Church of Christ where he served as treasurer. He was an accountant for Bosserman, Alt, James and Stickley Accountants, now P. B. Mares. Hensel was instrumental in the Grottoes Little League and was a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club, with nearly 50 years of perfect attendance; he was also active in the Augusta County Democratic party. He also was a master woodworker and furniture maker.
On October 26, 1946 he married Viola Miller Baker, who preceded him in death on June 8, 2008.
He is survived by a daughter, Jane Young of Bridgewater; one son, Kevin Baker of Weyers Cave; eight grandchildren, Cheryl Sheets Smith, Robert Sheets, Carrissa Coffman, Amanda Chittum, Stephen Dale Leslie, Jr., Amber, Derrick and Seth Baker; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, He was also preceded in death by daughters, Gayle Marie Baker, Cynthia Puffenbarger; and his siblings, Violet Marie Rhinehart, Janie Catherine Baker, Erma Franklin Baker and Irene Baker Smith.
Friends may visit at the home of Kevin Baker at any time, or after the memorial service at the church.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will not be a viewing.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Doyle Payne and Rev. Marilyn Smith Heishman officiating. Private burial will be held earlier in the day at St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's UCC, 6997 Faughts Rd., Mt. Crawford, VA 22841 or to St. Paul Cemetery, 8262 Bluebird Hill, Weyers Cave, VA 24486, in his memory.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 18 to June 21, 2019