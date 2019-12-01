Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash Obituary
Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash

Waynesboro - Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash, 87, started his walk on the streets of gold, Friday, November 29, 2019.

He was born on March 15, 1932, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, a son of the late Samuel H. and Mary Lou (Fix) Cash.

"Pop's" family would love for you to visit with us Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.

A Celebration of his life well lived will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -