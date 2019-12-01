|
|
Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash
Waynesboro - Herbert Bailey "Pop" Cash, 87, started his walk on the streets of gold, Friday, November 29, 2019.
He was born on March 15, 1932, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, a son of the late Samuel H. and Mary Lou (Fix) Cash.
"Pop's" family would love for you to visit with us Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Celebration of his life well lived will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019