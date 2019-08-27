Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery
158 Mount Hermon Road (Rt. 681)
Newport, VA
Herbert Hoover "Herb" Carwell


1934 - 2019
Herbert Hoover "Herb" Carwell Obituary
Herbert Hoover "Herb" Carwell

Fairfield - Herbert "Herb" Hoover Carwell, 85, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg. He was born in Brownsburg on February 1, 1934, a son of the late Roscoe "Pete" Franklin and Mary Alice (Clemmer) Carwell.

Herb proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an active member of the VFW. On September 28, 1957, he married Betty Lou Brandenburg, who survives him. Herb was the owner and operator of Midway Machine and Parts for many years.

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Strickler, Lois Carwell, Helen Filler, Mildred Campbell, Katherine Robertson, Floyd Carwell, Frank Carwell, and Janet Fresh.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lu Ann Smith and Deborah Kay Carwell both of Raphine; brother, Ray Carwell and wife, Margaret; as well as many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mount Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery, 158 Mount Hermon Road (Rt. 681), Newport, with Pastor Gib Hale officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Keven Swisher, Terry R. Swisher, Fred Bryant, Bruce Brooks, Gary Meadows, and Kenny Beverly.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herb's memory to your local SPCA or to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019
