Hilda (Humphries) Bradley
Staunton - Hilda Roberta (Humphries) Bradley, 92, widow of John Sam Bradley, Sr. of 135 Lincoln Lane, Staunton and formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Grottoes, Virginia on December 27, 1927 a daughter of the late George Graham "Buck" and Mary Margaret (Brooks) Humphries.
Hilda was a homemaker, she enjoyed her cats, rocking in her chair on the porch, and she would go to great lengths to try and fix almost anything.
In addition to her parents and husband of seventy years she was preceded in death by a son, John "Sam" Bradley, Jr.; a brother, Hinkle; and three sisters, Verna, Louise, and Marceline.
Mrs. Bradley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are two sons, Neil Bradley and his wife Pamela of Hampton and Jimmie Humphries and his wife Faye of Stuarts Draft; a daughter, Linda S. Randlett of Staunton; eight grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020