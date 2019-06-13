|
|
Holly A. Tichenor
Verona - Holly Anne (Jenkins) Tichenor, 57, wife of Irwin Leo "I.L." Tichenor, Jr., of Verona, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born November 28, 1961 in Richmond, a daughter of Berkley Jenkins and Carolyn (Squire) Jenkins, both of Florida.
Holly enjoyed being an LPN with seniors. She liked reading, movies, and sending cards.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her step-mother, Linda Jenkins of Florida; a step-son, Keith Tichenor (Heather); grandchildren, Victoria, Kamden, and Erilyn; a sister, Mandy Hrobak (Mike) of Mill Spring, NC; step-sister, Heather Jenkins; a niece and nephew, Jamie and Jacob of Mill Spring, NC; an aunt, Anne Austin of Virginia; first cousins, Adam and Whitney; special friend, Joanna Perez; and her church family, Ruth and Charlie Smith and Rev. Bill Davis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. Luke Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482 or the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 13 to June 16, 2019