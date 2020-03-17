|
Homer "Buddy" Kennedy Dulaney
Homer "Buddy" Kennedy Dulaney, 83, of Afton, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was born July 27, 1936, a son of the late Homer Lewis and Stella (Powell) Dulaney.
Buddy graduated from Bridgewater College in 1961, with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He served as president of his class in both his sophomore and senior classes.
Following graduation, he served with the Virginia National Guard. He worked for and retired from General Electric/Genicom facility with 33 years of service as a computer programmer and as manager of computer operations. Following his retirement, he made the commitment to serve his community full-time. He was a faithful member of Rodes United Methodist Church where he served on the cemetery committee, he led many member-related activities. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and supported numerous family and friends in challenging times, as well as serving on many church related organizations.
Buddy's smile and endless kindness will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Burnett and husband, Hubert Burnett, Arlene Kyger and husband, Robert Kyger; stepson, Mark Small.
Survivors include his wife Audrey Dulaney; daughters, Denise Dulaney of Charlottesville, Sharon Valentine of Arlington; nieces, Pat White and husband, Tom of Williamsburg and their daughter, Christinia Toutges and husband, James and their son, Hunter of North Carolina niece, Shirley Kyger of Earlysville; nephew, Steve Burnett of Advance Mills; stepson, Melvin C. Small, Jr., of Staunton; step grandchildren, Nichole Cobb and husband, Adam and their children, Summer, Tanner and Brian Small.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, with the Rev.Lowell Petry and Rev. Lance King officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rodes United Methodist Church, Afton.
Family and friends may sign the guest book and view from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rodes United Methodist Church, 256 Avon Road, Afton, Va. or the American , 225 N Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020