Hortense P. Coyner
Staunton - Hortense (Printz) Coyner, 96, widow of Calvin Carr Coyner, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Mrs. Coyner was born on February 11, 1924 in Staunton to the late Roy F. and Lelia (Sanger) Printz.
She was a lifelong member of Olivet Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Coyner was active with the women of the church and was in charge of her Church Circle for many years. She also taught Bible School. She never met a stranger. She loved her flowers, but mostly her grandchildren and her great grandsons.
Surviving family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Judy C. Kratzer of Fairfax and Kathy C. and David Triplett of Blowing Rock, NC; three grandsons, Michael Kratzer (Kellee), Eric Kratzer and Tim Kratzer (Sara); two great grandsons, Konnor and Kalvin Kratzer; two brothers-in-law, Russell Coyner and Leonard Coyner (BJ); sister-in-law, Gladys Crosby; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Doris Printz McFarland and a son-in-law, Ed Kratzer.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Olivet Presbyterian Church, 1019 Richmond Road, Staunton, VA, 24401.
