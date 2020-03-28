|
|
Howard H. McNeal
Staunton - Howard Henry McNeal, 89, widower of Lena Virginia (Puckett) McNeal of William Cousins Road, Staunton passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. McNeal was born in Augusta Springs, Virginia on November 14, 1930 a son of the late American Levi and Hattie (Sprouse) McNeal.
Howard was a member of Parkway Weslyn Church and was employed with J.B, Wine Construction and Lovegrove Construction as a Brick Mason. He enjoyed playing music at "The Barn" on Middlebrook Road, had a very strong work ethic, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Lewis Nicely and Mike Almarode; two brothers, Albert McNeal and Willie F. McNeal, Sr.; and two sisters, Mary Oscar and Bessie McLain.
Surviving is a son, Howard E. McNeal and his wife Linda of Verona; two daughters, Pam Ritchie and her husband Jeff of Churchville and Linda Owenby of Quicksburg; two daughters-in-law, Vicki Almarode of Stuarts Draft and Robin Peddieson of Henderson, Nevada; eleven grandchildren, Megan Dull and her fiancé Brian Folmar, Nicole Corbin and her husband Jon, Victor Ritchie, Dexter Ritchie and his wife Kristen, Brady Ritchie, Chad and Angela Mawyer, Chelsea and Kaitlyn Almarode, Zack and Tyler Meadows; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, March 30, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Bill Davis.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Arc of Augusta, 1025 Fairfax Avenue, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020