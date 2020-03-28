Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard McNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard H. McNeal


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard H. McNeal Obituary
Howard H. McNeal

Staunton - Howard Henry McNeal, 89, widower of Lena Virginia (Puckett) McNeal of William Cousins Road, Staunton passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. McNeal was born in Augusta Springs, Virginia on November 14, 1930 a son of the late American Levi and Hattie (Sprouse) McNeal.

Howard was a member of Parkway Weslyn Church and was employed with J.B, Wine Construction and Lovegrove Construction as a Brick Mason. He enjoyed playing music at "The Barn" on Middlebrook Road, had a very strong work ethic, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Lewis Nicely and Mike Almarode; two brothers, Albert McNeal and Willie F. McNeal, Sr.; and two sisters, Mary Oscar and Bessie McLain.

Surviving is a son, Howard E. McNeal and his wife Linda of Verona; two daughters, Pam Ritchie and her husband Jeff of Churchville and Linda Owenby of Quicksburg; two daughters-in-law, Vicki Almarode of Stuarts Draft and Robin Peddieson of Henderson, Nevada; eleven grandchildren, Megan Dull and her fiancé Brian Folmar, Nicole Corbin and her husband Jon, Victor Ritchie, Dexter Ritchie and his wife Kristen, Brady Ritchie, Chad and Angela Mawyer, Chelsea and Kaitlyn Almarode, Zack and Tyler Meadows; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, March 30, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Bill Davis.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Arc of Augusta, 1025 Fairfax Avenue, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -