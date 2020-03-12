|
|
Dr. Howard Michael Hanna, Jr.
Staunton - Dr. Howard Michael Hanna, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020 after a courageous 18-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Mike was born July 15, 1942, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of the late Dr. Howard Michael Hanna, Sr. and Mary Elam Hanna.
Mike graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1960 and from Virginia Military Institute in 1964. He then attended the Medical College of Virginia where he received his MD in 1968. Following his internship at MCV, he served in the U.S. Army for two years including a 12-month deployment to Vietnam where he was the medical officer for Fire Base Patton.
In 1971, Mike returned to Staunton where he joined the family practice of Drs. Sam Carter and Bill Painter in Fort Defiance. Early on, he recognized that the merger of King's Daughters' Hospital and Waynesboro Community Hospital was necessary in order to maintain quality health care in Augusta County. Consequently, in 1994, he played a role in the creation of Augusta Medical Center.
Mike practiced in Fort Defiance until his retirement in 2011. During his tenure, the staff and patients were like a second family. He always went the extra mile for his patients, continuing to make house calls long after most physicians abandoned the practice. He would always listen attentively and provide thoughtful care to his patients. He saw taking care of others as an honor and privilege.
Surviving family members include his wife, Elizabeth; as well as two daughters, Sarah Foster (John) and Jennifer Williams (Jim); granddaughters, Katie Foster and Hanna Jane Spencer; and first wife and mother of his children, Annette S. Hanna.
Also surviving are his brothers, Van Hanna (Linda) and Bill Hanna (Karen); cousins, Hampton Hairfield, Jr. (Betty) and Elizabeth 'Bebe' Hairfield Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stepchildren include Anne Kanjian (Bob), Erin Muller (Darrell) and Patrick Allebaugh. Mike has five step-grandchildren, Erin Williams, Jack Kanjian, Hannah Kanjian, Max Muller, and Madeline Muller.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Staunton, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 5:00 pm prior to the service, and again following the service until 8:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Country Club of Staunton. Mike's love for golf started early caddying and learning the game, and continued throughout his whole life. Please come celebrate, share stories and memories, and raise a glass to Mike.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jim Lagrua, the staff of Home Instead Senior Care, especially Chyrl Hill, caregiver Brandie Pultz, and the AMC Hospice of the Shenandoah for their excellent care in helping Mike remain at home with his family and friends in his final months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The MaDee Project, P.O. Box 850, Fishersville, VA, 22939. The MaDee Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support to pediatric cancer patients in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. The project was established in memory of MaDee Boxler, a Fort Defiance High School graduate who battled pediatric cancer from 2008-2010. For more information, please visit www.theMaDeeProject.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020